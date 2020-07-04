AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,483 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,217 shares of company stock worth $2,578,985. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPMC stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

