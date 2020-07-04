Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Appreciate Group (LON:APP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
APP stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.45 ($0.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.
Appreciate Group Company Profile
