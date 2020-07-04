Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Appreciate Group (LON:APP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

APP stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.45 ($0.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

