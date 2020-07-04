APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,913,998 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913,998 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of AT&T worth $353,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of T opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

