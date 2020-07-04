APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,269,499 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,269,499 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.52% of BCE worth $189,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,032,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

