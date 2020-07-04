APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 130,156 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,156 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $163,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $517.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00.
In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,733 shares of company stock worth $20,798,098. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
