APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 130,156 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,156 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $163,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $517.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,733 shares of company stock worth $20,798,098. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

