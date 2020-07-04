APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,703 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 851,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.45% of Moody’s worth $180,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.37 and its 200 day moving average is $248.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

