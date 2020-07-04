APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,997 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $194,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

