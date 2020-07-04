APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 718,882 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Dominion Energy worth $156,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

NYSE D opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

