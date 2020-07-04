APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 413,252 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,252 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $137,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

