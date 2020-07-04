APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 16,477 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.66% of Eversource Energy worth $173,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

NYSE ES opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

