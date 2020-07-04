APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 1,137,886 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $189,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

