APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585,875 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $173,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $27,510,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.