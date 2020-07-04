APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $139,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $427.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

