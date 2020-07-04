APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $152,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.72.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.