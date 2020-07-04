APG Asset Management N.V. Has $147.15 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 83.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of WD-40 worth $147,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.