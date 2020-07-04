APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,165 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $147,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 146,939 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $192.53 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,252 shares of company stock worth $100,897,066. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

