APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.10% of First Republic Bank worth $155,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $104.62 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

