APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 721,007 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Duke Energy worth $150,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.