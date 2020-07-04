APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 470,553 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,553 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $175,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,315,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 155.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 315,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

MDLZ stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

