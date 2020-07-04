APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 179,106 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 179,106 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.36% of CSX worth $156,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CSX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,212,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.