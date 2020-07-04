APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 150,447 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $186,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.