APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 58,108 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 2.61% of Allegion worth $221,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after buying an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

