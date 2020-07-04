Ansell (ASX:ANN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.87

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.87 and traded as high as $31.35. Ansell shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 512,039 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37.

Ansell Company Profile (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

