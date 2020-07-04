Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

