Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $108.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.50 million and the highest is $108.60 million. BancFirst reported sales of $102.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $452.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.60 million to $459.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $434.35 million, with estimates ranging from $432.40 million to $436.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.