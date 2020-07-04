Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.99 Million

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report sales of $82.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.59 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $78.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $332.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $332.91 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $347.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

