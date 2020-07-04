Analysts Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.15 Million

Analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post sales of $97.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $98.20 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $345.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.30 million to $345.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $360.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $367.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of IDCC opened at $57.43 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

