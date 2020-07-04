Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.