American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 99,902 shares changing hands.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

