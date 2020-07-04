American International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 27,444 put options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the average volume of 3,754 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Bank of America began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

