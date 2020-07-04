Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.