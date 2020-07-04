Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $328.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.10 million and the lowest is $232.40 million. Align Technology posted sales of $600.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $301.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,775 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Align Technology by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

