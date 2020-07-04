Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.54, 254,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 516% from the average session volume of 41,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their price objective on Alacer Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

