AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $21.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.48 billion to $21.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.