Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.52 Million Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.