Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of Saratoga Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

