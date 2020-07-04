Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

