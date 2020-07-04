Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,811 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 72.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

