Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 10.04% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 2,528.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

DALI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

