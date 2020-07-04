Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 207,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 194.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.