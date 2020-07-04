Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Hasbro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.60 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

