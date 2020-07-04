Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.58% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1,100.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EDOW stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.