Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,763,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $7,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

