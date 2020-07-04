Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,501,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,260.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,109 shares of company stock worth $34,289,919. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.56 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

