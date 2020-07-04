Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $213,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,483 shares of company stock worth $5,730,986. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

AAXN stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,344.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

