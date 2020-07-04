Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

