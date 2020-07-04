Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 652,043 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 286.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 183,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 382,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

