Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 215,286 Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

