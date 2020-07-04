Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 209,453 Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.14 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.