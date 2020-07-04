Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $442.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

